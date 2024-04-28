Premier Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar as deputy PM of country

 
Sunday April 28, 2024
National

His appointment as deputy prime minister will come into effect immediately, reads notification

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
April 28, 2024
In a major development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appointed  Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister of the country.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to designate Mr Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, as Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect and until further orders," read the notification.

More to follow...