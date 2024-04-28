Premier Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar as deputy PM of country

In a major development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister of the country.
"The Prime Minister has been pleased to designate Mr Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, as Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect and until further orders," read the notification.
More to follow...
PTCL's network is functioning optimally with "no service interruption", company says
Four of total eight state-of-the-art vessels are to be built by KS&EW
Maryam issues instructions for taking measures in advance on forecast of heavy rains in Punjab till April 29
Video that shocked the social media somehow ended up in the city administration's corridors
PTI leader says Imran Khan wants to engage all stakeholders for better future but he didn't receive any response yet
“Road to Makkah” project aims at providing special services for pilgrims at the Karachi airport, facilitating...