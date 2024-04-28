FIR of South Waziristan sessions judge’s abduction lodged

Sessions judge Shakirullah Marwat. — Geo News/File

A day after the kidnapping of South Waziristan sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Sunday lodged a first-information report (FIR) of the incident.

The sessions judge was kidnapped by armed men near the border area of Tank and DI Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lodged on the complaint of Sher Ali — the judge’s driver — at the CTD police station in DI Khan, the FIR contained the relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 besides other clauses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unidentified armed men left the judge's driver unharmed before fleeing with the judge.

In his FIR, the driver said they were travelling on the Tank-DI Khan road when around 25 to 50 armed men intercepted the judge's official vehicle in Garah Mohabaat Mor area located on the Tank-DI Khan road.

"After stopping the vehicle, the accused opened fire on it.” Meanwhile, the judge and the driver got out of the vehicle.

The suspects tied a piece of cloth on the driver’s eyes and left the area. As per the FIR, the gunmen stopped the vehicle briefly after 40-minute drive in the jungle where they asked the judge, who was wearing a pant-shirt, to wear shalwar kameez, which was provided by the abductors.

Thereafter, the suspects set the judge’s vehicle on fire and gave a message to the driver for the authorities concerned before fleeing from the scene.

The suspects left the driver unharmed and asked him to convey their message to the authorities.

Later, the suspects riding on motorcycles took the judge into the jungle, read the FIR.