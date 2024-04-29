ASP Shehrbano Naqvi gets hitched to fiance in Lahore

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi poses with husband Ashtar Naqvi on her mehndi in this undated image. — Instagram/@weddingshadding

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Sheharbano Naqvi, famous for her heroic intervention in rescuing a woman from a mob in Lahore in February this year, has tied the knot.

Social media went abuzz with pictures and clips from the ASP's wedding, as well-wishers flooded Instagram with wishes and congratulations for her new chapter in life.

The police official rose to prominence last year, owing to her valiance in saving a woman from a mob in Lahore’s Achhra Market and remained in the headlines for that reason.

ASP Shehrbano recently got married to her fiance Ashtar Naqvi and the events of the wedding concluded on Sunday with valima reception in Punjab's provincial capital.

Pictures and videos from the lady cop’s mehndi were shared by a professional photographer and the makeup artist on Instagram.



On this event, ASP Shehrbano wore a heavily embellished yellow lehnga and choli with a touch of red, green and peach colours in it.

Separately, a video from her baraat (wedding) event was also shared on an Instagram page. Shehrbano looked heavenly beautiful in traditional Pakistani bride look. She wore a red bridal dress with golden jewellery and embellishment.



Later, snaps from Shehrbano and Ashtar’s valima compiled in a video were also shared by the same photographer who posted the images from the mehndi event.



On this day, Shehrbano opted for a stylish golden-beige lehnga with minimal jewellery in silver crystal.



In February, a Punjab police party led by ASP Shehrbano, who is the sub-divisional police officer at Gulbarg, Lahore, rescued a woman surrounded by a charged mob on suspicion of blasphemy after she was seen wearing a printed shirt bearing Arabic script.

The woman was encircled and harassed by an angry crowd that wanted to punish her for allegedly wearing a dress that they thought was adorned by "holy verses" as the print. However, it was later revealed that the dress was from a renowned Arabic clothing brand and the text printed on the dress was spelled as “Halwa” in Arabic, which means “sweet”.