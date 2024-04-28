Security forces eliminate two terrorists in DI Khan IBO

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 25, 2020. — AFP/File

The security forces on Sunday eliminated two terrorists involved in target killing and extortion in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



As per the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted the IBO in Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists; terrorist Faheem Nawaz alias Gandapuri and terrorist Mohsin Nawaz were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” the ISPR stated.

The brief statement issued by the military’s media wing stated that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent civilians via target killings and extortion.

It said that a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan security forces’ determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

As Pakistan witnesses a sharp rise in militancy, the military and armed forces have been actively engaged in actions to eliminate terrorists.

On Saturday, the security forces killed a terrorist and injured another in a gun battle in Balochistan's district Harnai, the ISPR stated.

The exchange of fire took place today (April 27) as the security forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists trying to intercept civilian vehicles on Sanjavi Road.