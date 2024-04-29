Security forces shoot four terrorists dead in Tank gunfight: ISPR

The image released by the ISPR shows blurred bodies of the terrorists and weapons recovered from them on April 29, 2024. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared on Monday that armed forces have gunned down four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Tank district.

The military’s media wing said the security forces conducted the IBO last night in Tank on a tip-off about presence of terrorists.

The ISPR said, “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell.”

It said the security forces recovered weapons and ammunition as well from the terrorists who were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the district.

The media wing said residents of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces, who remained determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

A day ago, the ISPR had reported that two terrorists involved in target killing and extortion were shot dead during an intense exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the military’s media wing, the security forces had conducted an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan on reported presence of terrorists on April 28.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists; terrorist Faheem Nawaz alias Gandapuri and terrorist Mohsin Nawaz were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” the ISPR had stated.

The brief statement issued by the military’s media wing had stated that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent civilians via target killings and extortion.