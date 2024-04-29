Audio leaks case: FIA, PTA, PEMRA pleas seeking Justice Sattar's recusal dismissed

A sign board outside the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday dismissed pleas filed by three government departments against bench hearing an audio leaks case, imposing a Rs500,000 fine on each of them.

Authorities of the said departments — including Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — are also at risk of facing contempt of court proceedings by the court.

Four government departments including PEMRA, PTA, FIA and the Intelligence Bureau filed separate petitions with the IHC in the audio leaks case to request that the matter be placed before the same bench of the court that has already decided a similar issue and pleaded the recusal of Justice Babar Sattar.

The applicants said that the petitions of Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's wife, and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar's son Najamul Saqib should also be placed before the bench that had decided an identical matter in 2021, requesting recusal of Justice Babar Sattar to avoid any differing decision.



Justice Sattar, during the hearing today, also summoned IB Joint Director General Tariq Mehmood, ordering him to appear before the court on the next hearing of the case.

The judge had been hearing the aforementioned petitions after the matter surfaced in 2023.

In the case being heard by Justice Sattar, the government departments argued in the pleas, that an identical matter was previously decided by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in 2021. Therefore, they requested the judge's recusal in the case to avoid a conflicting decision as well as in the interest of justice.

The departments are seeking Justice Sattar's recusal after a letter by six IHC judges, which also includes him, was written to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), complaining about the interference of intelligence agencies in the court's decision.

The judges, on March 25, demanded to convene the judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or "intimidation" of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary.



More to follow...

