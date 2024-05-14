Faisal Vawda terms property Dubai records’ leak ‘propaganda drive’

Senator Faisal Vawda speaks to the media in this undated photo. — Online

After “Dubai Unlocked” project exposed hidden treasures of several prominent personalities, independent Senator Faisal Vawda termed the leaked property records “propaganda drive” and also raised suspicions over its “timing” at a time, when Pakistan is eyeing huge foreign investment.

The project — Dubai Unlocked — revealed that Pakistanis, more than a dozen retired military officials and their families, as well as bankers and bureaucrats, own an estimated $11 billion worth of properties in the Gulf emirate.

The politico — an ex-leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — questioned not a single name from the former ruling party in the property leaks. He claimed that a few “honest personalities” were also included in the list.

He gave his reactions while speaking a current affairs show of a private news channel today. The senator went on to say that a “dossier” was being issued after “removing a specific class” from it.

Vawda further claimed that the makers of the property leaks imposed “illegitimate tag” on all properties, without separating the “legitimate” possessions in Dubai. He refused to justify publically whether those properties under his ownership in Dubai were declared or not.

He said that the timing of the property leaks was questionable as the so-called revelations were made public at a time when Pakistan and its ally state — Dubai — were expecting global investments. He also questioned the release of confidential property records just after the law and order situation got disturbed in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

