PM Shehbaz Sharif to address WEF session in Riyadh today

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) session on global health agenda in Riyadh on Sunday, a day after reaching the Saudi capital to attend the "Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development."

The premier, during his two-day visit, will also meet Emir of Kuwait Mashal Al Ahmed Al Jabr and is further expected to brush shoulders with with technology mogul and Microsoft founder Bill Gates along with several Saudi ministers including that of finance, industry and investment.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and others, the prime minister is also expected to meet the Islamic Development Bank president along with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, wherein he would exchange views over the prospects and details of the new economic package being sought out by Pakistan.

The forum will provide a key opportunity for Islamabad to showcase its priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalising regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

The two-day event will see around 1,000 leaders coming together for "a comprehensive dialogue on leveraging global cooperation for economic development, promoting a global energy transition that underpins sustainable development and furthering technological advancement".

'Saudi Vision 2030 to guide Pak-Saudi relations'

A day earlier, Advisor at the Royal Court and General Secretary of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri told PM Shehbaz that bilateral economic relations should move forward in the backdrop of Saudi Vision 2030.

PM Shehbaz interacts with Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, Advicor at the Saudi Royal Court and Gen Sec of Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Coundil on April 27, 2024. — PID

"We want the economic relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should move forward in the backdrop of Saudi Vision 2030," Al-Tuwaijri said to PM Shehbaz in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both sides expressed exceptional warmth for further promoting economic relations between the two countries and reviewed the progress on the Saudi investment in Pakistan, during the visit of the delegation led by the Saudi foreign minister to Pakistan.

Acknowledging the measures taken by Islamabad to prioritise Saudi investments, Al-Tuwaijri said a delegation comprising the Saudi business community and investors would soon visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz, who was accompanied by several cabinet ministers, underscored Islamabad's willingness to benefit from the successful reform policy of Riyadh to modernise the governance structure of Pakistan.

"We are moving with lightning speed after the progress made during the visit of the Saudi delegation to Pakistan," he said while highlighting the progress regarding investment in different sectors in Pakistan by Saudi Arabia.