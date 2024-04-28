'Most wanted' BLA militant arrested from Karachi's Lyari

This representational image shows the hands of an incarcerated person. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA) "most wanted" terrorist was arrested by the police from Karachi's Lyari area, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Asad Raza said Sunday.

Identified as Mairaj alias Mama, the arrested terrorist used to provide information to BLA commander Jalal, said DIG South Raza.

According to the details provided by the DIG, Mairaj was involved in several terror activities including the 2017 attack on security forces in Balochistan.

The militant spied on an army vehicle which was travelling from Turbat to Gwadar after which the militants attacked and martyred the Pakistan Army soldiers.

DIG South Raza said that the terrorist also spied on a military camp inside a school in Balochistan's Naseerabad after which soldiers were martyred in an attack.

The arrested militant was helped in the killing of four people, who were cousins of an officer working at an intelligence agency, by spying on them, said the DIG.

Moreover, the terrorist also helped in attacking the Gwadar Port in the holy month of Ramadan, said the DIG, adding that the terrorist attack killed several soldiers.

DIG Raza said that the arrested militant also attacked army soldiers in Nushki in which many were martyred.