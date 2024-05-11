PM Shehbaz says Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have 'clear-cut way forward'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during an interview in Islamabad on May 10, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Al Arabiya English

As Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's ties witness a peak, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that both nations now have a "clear-cut way forward".

“We have identified areas of mutual cooperation, both at the level of government-to-government and business-to-business and that has been clearly identified. We now have a clear-cut way forward," the premier said while speaking in an interview with Arab news channel Al Arabiya English.



PM Shehbaz also cited "great progress" in the recent diplomatic and trade-related engagements with the Kingdom.

The prime minister highlighted that both countries will work on mutual cooperation, investments in the field of mines and minerals as well as renewable energy, among other things.



The premier's interview comes days after he assured his government’s blanket support to the Saudi investment, enabling the investors and businessmen to accomplish their future projects in Pakistan expeditiously with joint ventures and replicate them within a short time for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

PM Shehbaz, addressing a dinner gathering hosted in the honour of a visiting delegation of Saudi Arabia, reiterated that it was not the government’s job to do business but it had to offer policy frameworks, act as catalyst and remove all the hurdles for the speedy achievement of economic targets.

Terming Pakistan's ties with Saudi Arabia "historic", PM Shehbaz said that the brotherly relations span "centuries", as both countries remain partners in the progress and prosperity in the region.

The premier, in the interview, spoke about his maiden visit to the kingdom after starting his new term as the country's chief executive. He also mentioned the visits made by Saudi government and business delegations to further strengthen diplomatic and trade ties between both nations.

The prime minister said his meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman were "positive".

In response to a question, the premier termed the recently held Pak-Saudi investment conference "very productive and fruitful".

While sharing details about his government's vision for economic stability, PM Shehbaz mentioned his recent visit to the kingdom to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in which the discussions revolved around increasing agricultural production in Pakistan with the help of modern equipment and technology.

The premier said that Saudi Arabia has made significant contributions in the field of information technology and Pakistan can benefit from its experience.

He also highlighted that both countries will work towards training of Pakistani youth in various fields with joint cooperation, after which the skilled workers will be able to work in the kingdom.

The revenue earned and sent by these skilled workers from Saudi will help improve Pakistan's economy.

He also maintained that Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and China can also become partners in the IT and investment sectors.

PM Shehbaz said that under the leadership of Mohammed Bin Salman, the two sides can bring about a global economic revolution.

He acknowledged that Pakistan was currently facing a major economic crisis and that his government was focused on improving the country's economy and introduce reforms in various sectors.