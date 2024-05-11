IHC finds no legal basis to restrict Zartaj Gul from travelling

Zartaj Gul gestures in this picture uploaded on her social media account on April 20, 2024. —Instagram/ Zartaj Gul Wazir

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday said there was no legal ground or ethical explanation to restrict former federal minister Zartaj Gul from travelling.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said this in a written order as the court heard Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader’s plea seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) as she wants to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The high court ordered the interior secretary to appoint a senior prosecutor to assist the court. The court stated that the authorised officer should be aware of the case’s facts and bring relevant documents in the next hearing.



The court further remarked that according to the counsel, a number of cases were registered against the petitioner for May 9’s “protest” and she was facing those cases.

The IHC further said that Zartaj was neither absconding nor was wanted in any case and had even secured a bail.

Issuing a notice to the interior secretary, the court has sought a reply from the official.

An anti-terrorism court on April 18 granted Zartaj interim bail in the May 9 case. After arguments from the lawyers, the judge had granted interim bail to the PTI leader until May 10.

She had been named in the case of the attack on a forces’ check post at Rahwali Cantt, Gujranwala, during a protest on May 9, 2023.

Speaking to the media persons after appearing in the court, Zartaj Gul had said that many patriotic citizens had been falsely implicated in terrorism cases.

“On May 9, I was present in Dera Ghazi Khan, while cases of terrorism have been filed against me throughout Punjab,” she had said.