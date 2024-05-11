Physics paper leaks ahead of exam

KARACHI: Physics paper of Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s (BSEK) Science Group leaked on social media just few minutes before of its scheduled time, Geo News reported.
Meanwhile, a solved paper was also reportedly doing rounds on WhatsApp.
The matric board exams have been marred with different malpractices since they started on May 7 including the leaking of almost all the papers ahead of the exam time.
Meanwhile, some of the examination centres became crowded beyond their capacity and pupils were forced to sit on ground.
The Department of Sindh Boards and Universities has directed the BSEK chairman to take action against the malpractices.
Earlier, the computer science paper for 9th grade was reportedly leaked on social media on the day of the exam on May 7.
A BSEK spokesperson had said that they could not confirm whether the paper circulating on social media was fake or genuine.
The exams for grade 9 and 10 started on May 7. The students were directed to not to bring mobile phones during the exams with BSEK chairman warning they would be confiscated in case of violation.
In the morning shift, science group papers are being conducted, while the general group papers are slotted for the second shift.
This year, the board office released online admit cards. The students could find their examination centres on the admit cards as well.
