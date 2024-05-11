Imran Khan's defeat will be country's loss: Fawad Chaudhry

Urging the people to support incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Imran Khan’s defeat in “this fight” will be the country’s loss.



During an interaction with journalists, Fawad, who last month denied parting ways with the PTI, urged the people to stand with Khan, saying the country will lose if Imran Khan is defeated.

"At this point, whether you're with the PTI or against it; whether you're part of it or not, the important thing is that if Khan loses [then] the country will lose.”

Fawad further said: "Anyone who wants the supremacy of the people, [he] will have to stand with the PTI founder [...] you have to support Khan not for his sake but for your own."

On the issue of infighting and rifts among the PTI's ranks, he said: "The PTI is a large party [and is also] quite loud [...] even if it is something trivial there's a lot of commotion over it."

He made the remarks in connection with the recent developments within the PTI regarding its senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat who was slapped with a show-cause notice today for making "irresponsible statements" that "harmed" the party's reputation and interests.

When asked about when he's rejoining the PTI, Fawad reiterated his last month's remarks asserting that he never left the party.

Fawad reaction caused stir

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 10, 2023, after the arrest of Imran from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the reaction of then-PTI senior vice-president, Fawad, caused a stir.

According to reports, Fawad had grabbed his brother by the hand and was heard saying in Punjabi: “Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja [Imran Khan has been arrested. Let’s go.]”

Fawad had, on May 24, 2023, announced “taking a break from politics” and parting ways with Imran over May 9 mayhem when party workers and supporters attacked public and military installations almost across the country immediately after the arrest of the PTI founder.

“I am parting ways with Imran Khan and stepping down from party position,” the politician wrote in a tweet following the mass exit of leaders from the party over the May 9 vandalism.

‘Shahbaz has nothing’

Responding to another question in today's media interaction, Fawad said that "better talks" can be held with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as he holds the party's reins instead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Shahbaz has nothing, Nawaz can play a role in improving the country's political environment," Fawad said while speaking to the media at a district court in Islamabad.

"Nawaz leads the PML-N and therefore better talks can be held with him," the ex-minister added.

"Nawaz leads the PML-N and therefore better talks can be held with him," the ex-minister added in response to a question regarding negotiations with the PML-N.

Fawad's remarks come as the three-time former prime minister is likely to reclaim PML-N's presidency during its general council meeting on May 28.

Nawaz's likely reinstatement as party's president was announced by PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah.