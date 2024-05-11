PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat addressing a press conference at National Press Club on November 16, 2023. — NNI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat landed in hot waters on Saturday after he received a show-cause notice for the violation of the party's code of conduct and policy.

The show-cause notice, issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, said Marwat's "irresponsible statements harmed the party's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by Founder Chairman Imran Khan not to violate the party’s known and stated positions”.

According to the notice, the politico "damaged relations" with fellow party members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

He has been asked to explain himself in writing within three days of the show-cause notice.

"If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules," said the show-cause notice against the PTI leader.

Marwat, who remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks, has been at loggerheads with several party leaders including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

On May 9, Ayub said the PTI expelled Marwat from its core and political committees on the directives of Khan. He said that the politician was warned time and again against violating the party’s policies.

“The PTI founder said Marwat tried to damage his personal relations with the kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as he has excellent ties with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” Ayub said.

Earlier, PTI also nominated Sheikh Waqas Akram in place of Marwat for the post of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.