King Charles heckling: Calls for 10 BAFTAs and a Knighthood for sign language interpreter

King Charles was greeted by a crowd upon his arrival in Lancashire during an official visit to celebrate farming, food and community.

Buckingham Palace on Monday released a video of the king's visit where he is seen meeting people who had gathered to welcome the monarch.

The clip shared by the royal family, however, did not show a heckling incident during the king's visit where was confronted by a man over his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to the former sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Sky News, a member of the public shouted at the King, "How long have you known about Andrew?" as he greeted crowds at the town's train station but was drowned out by boos from the crowd."

However, the king, who has punished his brother by removing his titles and evicting from Royal Lodge, did not react and continued shaking people's hands.

As the clips, in which only the man is heard shouting at the king, surfaced online, social media users shared mixed reactions to how Andrew's association with Epstein.

People were convinced that the scandal has tarnished the royal family's image but divided when discussing whether the monarch's action against his brother was enough given the gravity of accusations against the former prince.

Some people found a funny side to the incident when it was reported by the BBC. One hilarious comment on the sign language version of the King's heckling became an instant hit.

"This sign language version of the King being heckled deserves at least 10 BAFTAs and a Knighthood," quipped X user, Brendan May, sharing the clip.

Another user, Paul Howard, shared the clip writing, "The lad signing the story about a member of the public heckling King Charles deserves the rest of the day off for this."

It was the second time King Charles was heckled during his official duties since the US Justice Department released millions of new Epstein files, including Andrew's objectionable pictures with an unnamed woman.



