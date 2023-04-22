Armed forces ready to thwart any threat: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir interacts with troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur on April 22, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday emphasised that the armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in the statement, said the army chief offered Eid prayers with the officers and troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur and appreciated their high morale. He spent the first day of Eid ul Fitr with the troops.

COAS Gen Munir said that nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of "our beloved country". The military is committed towards the defence of the frontiers, he added.

"For defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country."



The army chief paid rich tribute to the martyrs and emphasised that on this day of Eid, “we must not forget those who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

He extended well wishes to the families of martyrs on this special day. The COAS also appreciated the operational vigil of troops guarding the border.

Earlier on arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps received the army chief.