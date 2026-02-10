Kim Kardashian leaves Meghan Markle 'upset' with latest 'cheap shot'

Meghan has been left feeling ‘upset’

Kim Kardashian has left Meghan Markle feeling ‘upset’ with what the Duchess thinks a ‘cheap shot’, it has been claimed.

Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly dating Lewis Hamilton, left Meghan Markle ‘panicked’ after she revealed why photos of the Duchess and Prince Harry were deleted from social media after Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

According to the PEOPLE, speaking on her sister Khloe's podcast, Kim revealed they were told it was "totally cool to post" the images.

Royal expert Rob Shuter claimed that Meghan made a full-blown panic call to Kris Jenner after Kim calmly — and publicly — explained why party photos of her and Prince Harry were deleted.

The Heat World, now has reported Meghan has been left feeling ‘upset’ by what she feels is a ‘cheap shot’ taken by Kim.

The royal insiders told the outlet, “The whole situation was incredibly awkward at the time, it’s something both Meghan and Harry want to put behind them, so of course it’s upsetting to have Kim dredge it all up again.

“Calling the whole thing ‘silly’ feels like a cheap shot and comes across like Meghan and Harry are the butt of the joke yet again. Meghan isn’t going to respond publicly, that would only give it more oxygen, but behind the scenes she’s made it clear she didn’t find it funny.”