Royal expert on Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s ‘entitled’ behaviour since marriage

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson always had an “entitled” behaviour as former royal butler exposes how they left the palace staff reeling following their marriage.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, Andrew and Fergie regularly hosted elaborate lunches, dinners and tea gatherings for friends.

This made the kitchen teams at palace to work far beyond standard royal schedules and operate like a restaurant, added Burrell while speaking with The Mirror.

Speaking of the early days following their nuptials, Burrell said, “They held lavish dinner, lunch and tea parties with all their friends.”

“The kitchen staff were run off their feet. Even the Queen didn’t entertain so extravagantly. The royal chiefs were furious to be making food like it was an á la carte restaurant,” they added.

Burrell said palace staff protested and their behaviour didn't sit well with Queen Elizabeth, leading her to take action against the couple.

“They were used to serving food to the Queen and the Royal Family at set times. It was too much,” added Burrell.

“The staff rebelled and protests were made to the Master of the Household who informed the Queen of her staff’s unhappiness.

“She had to intervene and put a stop to the lavish gluttony. After all, she despised waste, deciding in advance which food should be cooked for her each day. So why should Andrew and Fergie be different?”

This comes as the extent of their link with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein comes to light as US justice department releases documents regarding the case.