Instagram and YouTube accused of engineering addiction in children’s brains

Meta and Google face major legal allegations through the ongoing social media trial which occurs in Los Angeles. Lawyers highlights that engineers developed Instagram and YouTube with the intention of creating addictive experiences for child users.

The case which started this week serves as one among multiple test cases which determine whether courts will hold big technology firms accountable for damages suffered by their underage users. The companies face financial liability and operational changes if they lose the case.

In opening statements, plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Lanier accused Meta and Google of “engineering addiction in children’s brains”. He described the case as “as easy as ABC”, saying it stood for “addicting the brains of children”.

According to Lanier, the companies intentionally designed features that keep young users hooked because addiction is profitable. He called Meta and Google two of the richest corporations in history that knowingly prioritised engagement over child wellbeing.

Lanier highlighted three features he said fuel addiction. These included infinite scrolling, described as the “endless ride”; the like button, which he called a “chemical high five” feeding minors’ need for validation; and body image filters, labelled a “funhouse mirror” that shows an unrealistic version of oneself.

The trial will examine testimony from more than 1,500 people across multiple cases involving social media addiction and child mental health.

Meta’s lawyer, Paul Schmidt, argued that there is no scientific consensus that social media addiction exists. He also said the mental health struggles of the 20-year-old plaintiff, identified as KGM, were caused by factors beyond social media use. Google rejected the claims as well. Google Spokesperson Jose Castaneda said the company has always focused on providing safer and age-appropriate experiences for young people.