FIA bars PTI leader Farrukh Habib from flying to Dubai

LAHORE: Former state minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib has been stopped from flying abroad by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources told Geo News Friday.
The sources said that Habib was going to Dubai via a Pakistan International Airlines flight when he was barred by the agency. “He was stopped because his name was on the stop list,” airport sources told the TV channel. Habib also evaded FIA’s attempt to “arrest” him and left the airport. Later, in a statement on Twitter, the PTI leader said that he was going to visit his family member who was undergoing liver transplant surgery abroad.
