Woman stabbed to death

A woman was found brutally stabbed to death in her own house in Sherpao Colony on Friday. Police and rescuers rushed to the scene and transported the victim’s body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as Nasreen Bibi. The autopsy revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the throat, and her body was found lying on her bed.

Police reports suggested that the incident might have been a case of robbery resistance, as the victim’s husband had claimed. However, upon further investigation, no evidence of robbery was found inside the house. A gold ring and a chain of the victim were still on her body, further undermining the robbery theory. The victim’s children were also present in the house at the time of the incident. The police have launched an investigation.