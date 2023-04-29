Crackdown against gutka, mainpuri launched in Hyderabad

The district administration and the Sindh police have jointly launched a grand operation against mainpuri, gutka, and other contrabands in Hyderabad and a major success is said to have been achieved in the operation in the last 36 hours.

In this connection, 144 suspects have been arrested and 119 cases registered across the Hyderabad district. This was disclosed by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit in a tweet on Friday.

He said that in the crackdown, two cases had been registered against drug peddlers at the city police station and two accused persons had been arrested. Six criminal cases were registered at the Fort police station and six suspects were arrested. One case was registered at the Market police station and two persons were apprehended.

The Sakhi Peer police arrested three men and registered cases against them, while three cases were registered at the Cantt police station and as many persons were arrested. One accused person was arrested by GOR police and a case was registered. Similarly, seven people were arrested and six cases were registered in the Phuleli area. As many as 14 suspects were held and eight cases were registered against them at the Pinyari police station.

The provincial minister said 11 people were arrested and nine cases were registered at the A-Section police station, while three cases were registered at the Airport police station against two persons over drug dealing.

During the crackdown, seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested and five cases were against registered them at the Heerababad police station; three persons were arrested and two cases were registered at the B-Section police station; 10 people were apprehended and seven cases were registered in Qasimabad; Naseem Nagar police arrested five persons and registered five cases against them; Baldia police arrested five men and registered four cases; Bhitai Nagar police arrested a man and registered an FIR against him; 14 suspects were arrested by Hali Road police in 11 cases; Miran Shah police arrested a man in a similar case; and Site police arrested four people and registered five cases against them.

Similarly, Tando Yusuf police arrested six men in as many cases, Tando Jam police arrested nine suspects in seven cases, Rahooki police arrested a man in one case. Ten people were arrested by Hussri police in seven cases, Pabban police apprehended 10 suspects in six cases, two cases were registered by Chhalgri police, and Hattri police arrested six drug peddlers and registered seven cases against them.

Memon said that 12,255kg of hashish, 750 ice packets, 17,722 packs of mainpuri and 67,123 packets of gutka were seized from the suspects. He said the police also seized liquor bottles with a total of 295 litres of capacity.

He said the operation against the drug peddlers would continue in every district of the province under the direct supervision of the chief minister. He said journalists’ organisations and traders’ associations had also been taken on board to make the ongoing campaign against drugs in Hyderabad a success. He appealed to the concerned citizens and civil society organisations to support the government in this campaign so as to protect the young generation from the scourge of drugs.