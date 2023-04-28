Population census: PM asks Ahsan Iqbal to address MQM reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to address reservations of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding the ongoing population census at the earliest.

He issued the directions during a meeting with an MQM delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which called on him here. Other members of the delegation were Federal Information Technology and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haq, former MNA Farooq Sattar and former Senator Mustafa Kamal. Ahsan Iqbal was also present.

The meeting discussed overall political situation in the country. The MQM delegation thanked the PM for playing his role to address the party’s reservations to a great extent.

Separately, Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Awami National Party (ANP) Amir Haider Khan Hoti on Thursday called on PM Shehbaz Sharif here. In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, a PM Office statement said.

Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif Thursday wished President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan complete recovery and good health. “Greatly relieved to learn that my brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recovered from his illness by the grace of Allah Almighty. My deepest prayers and best wishes are with him for a complete recovery and good health,” he said in a tweet.

While responding to a tweet of the Turkiye’s president, the prime minister said he symbolised the essence of brotherhood between the two nations.