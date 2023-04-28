Reserved verdict on Imran-Bushra Nikah on May 4

Mufti Saeed Khan completing Nikah papers of Imran Khan's wedding with Bushra Bibi.— Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The announcement of the reserved verdict regarding an un-Islamic Nikah between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was deferred due to the absence of a senior judge who is on leave till May 2.

It is not certain whether the statement of Imran Khan’s close friend and witness in un-Islamic Nikah Aun Chaudhry will be recorded or not. The announcement of reserved judgement on the application was deferred and would be announced on May 4.

According to the court staff, the senior judge is on leave till May 2. It is also noted that Mufti Saeed, the cleric who solemnised the couple’s Nikah, has now claimed that the initial ceremony was not conducted in accordance with Islamic Sharia law, as it occurred during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi. The iddat period is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe on account of the death of her husband or the dissolution of the marriage.