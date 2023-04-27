PTI forms three-member team for talks on elections

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. AFP/File

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has formed a three-member committee to hold a dialogue with the government over the issue of elections and other relevant matters.

The three-member panel comprises PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice president Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court has directed the political parties to hold a dialogue in a bid to reach a consensus on the date of elections in the country.