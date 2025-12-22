Experts warn against new ‘pretty contagious’ virus amid holiday season

A new virus sweeping the globe cannot be treated with the traditional methods of soap, water and disinfectant, one health expert has warned.

Adenovirus has been labelled worse than coronavirus or flu, with similar symptoms including shortness of breath, a runny nose, and a sore throat.

However, one stark difference is the lack of treatments available. Therefore, if you are infected you might just have to rely on your body’s immunity.

Fortunately, in most cases, adenovirus is fairly mild. However, as with Covid or flu, if you are immunocompromised then symptoms could become more serious, the Mirror reports.

Jefferson Health’s medical director of infection prevention and control, Eric Sachinwalla, has warned that, unlike conditions we are more familiar with, there is less that can be done to actually treat adenovirus.

Sachinwalla told PhillyMad: "It’s pretty contagious because it’s heartier than other viruses – soap and water, or everyday disinfectant, won’t kill it, so it tends to live in the environment longer."

Other symptoms might include diarrhoea or pink eye, but this is highly varied as there are over 60 strains.

For the most part, Sachinwalla has assured that you can manage adenovirus with rest.

However, people who would be more vulnerable, such as the elderly, pregnant, or immunocompromised, may want to keep a closer eye on their symptoms.