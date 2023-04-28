NAB can’t be stopped from probing Toshakhana case: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC). — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petitions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notices in Toshakhana case after declaring them ineffective.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar heard the petitions.

The NAB has submitted its response to the petitions of Imran and Bushra Bibi.

The NAB prosecutor contended that the petitioners challenged the notices dated 17th February and 16th March while the Bureau had also sent them a third call-up notice.

He further argued that the application against the first two notices became ineffective following the new fresh notice.

IHC CJ Aamer Farooq observed that the court cannot stop the NAB from taking action and conducting an investigation. The court disposed of the petitions of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.