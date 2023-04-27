Resolution tabled expressing confidence in PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A resolution has been tabled in the National Assembly to express "complete confidence" in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the government and Supreme Court remain at loggerheads.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tabled the resolution.



The premier made the decision after consultation with lawmakers and leaders of allied parties, said the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.



PM Shehbaz Sharif had met the MPs at a luncheon held today.



A report published in The News stated that PM Shehbaz was supposed to take the vote on Wednesday afternoon but the exercise was deferred till today.

More than 190 members of the National Assembly (MNA) were present in the house whereas 172 members constitute a majority.

Sources said members of the opposition could also take part in the vote of confidence.