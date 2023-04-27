SC wants adherence to Constitution and solution to polls case: CJP

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Thursday that the Supreme Court (SC) didn't need any clarification but a solution to the matter of elections causing a political crisis in the country.

"The court only wants implementation on the Constitution so that the dispute is resolved," the top judge said during the hearing of the election suo motu case.

The apex court had resumed the hearing today to get an update on the progress in the implementation of its orders of talks between the ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding polls on the same date.

SC had before Eid ul Fitr directed the political parties to hold a dialogue in a bid to reach a consensus on the date of elections in the country, over a plea seeking simultaneous elections. The April 20 hearing was then adjourned till today (April 27) after the key ruling allies — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — assured the SC that they would sit with PTI and try to find a solution on the election date.



Despite a thaw in strict stances on both sides, the dialogue hasn't happened yet

However, the ruling alliance has proposed the formation of a 10-member parliamentary committee with equal representation from both sides for talks on holding elections across the country on the same date, in line with the SC order.

Meanwhile, the PTI has also formed a three-member committee for talks with the ruling alliance for elections on the same day.

The development came after a meeting of the ruling allies on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that a parliamentary committee would discuss the terms of talks between the allied parties and the PTI.