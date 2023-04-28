NZ set up 289 for Pakistan to go 1-0 up

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand posted a competitive total for Pakistan to chase as the five-match One-Day series got off to an exciting start amid cloudy conditions here at the Pindi Stadium Thursday.

Put into bat first, New Zealand set 289-run target for Pakistan to go one up in the series. Courtesy of some spirited bowling display late in the innings, New Zealand were kept below 300 though midway through the innings they were threatening to amass a bigger total. The tourists closed down their 50 overs, reaching 288-7.

Naseem Shah (2-29), the most impressive of Pakistan bowlers, was supported well by Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-63) and Haris Rauf (2-65) in the face of some powerful hitting display by Daryl Michell (113) and Will Young (86).

Will Young set up the foundation for New Zealand’s strong total, helping Blackcaps reach 100 in the 19th over. Following the early loss of Chad Bowes (18) caught behind of inside edge off Haris Rauf, Young, and Daryl Michell put on 102 runs for the second wicket, striking some exciting drives backed by straight lofted shots. Their 17 overs stand was more an effort to set up a base for a solid total.

Young smashed eight boundaries and two sixes during his 78-ball stay at the crease. He finally lost his wicket in an attempt to smash Shadab Khan out of the park. Captain Tom Letham (20) who held himself back at No 4 slot was trapped in front of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s full toss as New Zealand lost their third wicket at 222.

Earlier the tourists raised 200 in 38 overs with hard-hitting Michell keeping up the run-scoring tempo, snatching one and twos and occasionally hitting bowlers over cover and mid-off for boundaries.

He lofted Shaheen for a straight drive to reach his hundred from 101-ball, hammering 11 fours and one six in the process. Once he reached three figures, Michell punched in the air in delight for achieving his second ODI century. New Zealand’s T20 hero Mark Chapman (15) could not last long, losing his stumps to an awkward pull and Haris Rauf’s sizzling delivery which rattled his sumps. New Zealand was seen losing the plot in the face of some spirited Pakistan bowling led by Naseem Shah who was highly impressive. It was however Shaheen Shah Afridi who put curtains on Michell’s highest One-Day score 113, having him caught at deep mid-wicket for his second wicket.

Pakistan won the toss

New Zealand Innings

Young c Haris Rauf b Shadab 86

Bowes c Rizwan b Haris Rauf 18

Mitchell c Fakhar b Shaheen 113

Latham (c) lbw b Shaheen 20

Chapman b Haris Rauf 15

Nicholls not out 20

Ravindra c Mohammad b Naseem 9

Adam Milne b Naseem Shah 0

Extras (b 1, lb 4, w 2) 7

Total: 50 Ov (RR: 5.76) 288/7

Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Chad Bowes, 9.4 ov), 2-150 (Will Young, 26.3 ov), 3-222 (Tom Latham, 39.4 ov), 4-248 (Mark Chapman, 43.4 ov), 5-260 (Daryl Mitchell, 46.1 ov), 6-288 (Rachin Ravindra, 49.5 ov), 7-288 (Adam Milne, 49.6 ov)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-63-2, Naseem Shah 10-2-29-2, Mohammad Nawaz 8-0-55-0, Haris Rauf 10-0-65-2, Shadab Khan 10-0-56-1, Agha Salman 2-0-15-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar