Saudi Arabia ranks 5th among states having largest military spending

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has become the world’s fifth-largest military spender in the outgoing year, overtaking the UK, Germany, and France, according to the Trends in World Military Expenditure 2022 report just published by the Stockholm based International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The Kingdom’s military expenditure reached $75 billion (21.2 trillion Pakistani rupees) last year, an increase of 16 percent from the previous year when it placed eighth globally.

At 7.4 percent, Saudi Arabia spent more of its GDP on defence than any other country except for Ukraine. The entire Middle East region spent $184 billion (521 billion PKR).

In comparison, Israel’s defence spending fell by 4.2 percent to $23.4 billion (6.6 billion PKR) as it made cuts to balance its budget. Overall, global military spending rose by 3.4 percent to reach an all-time-high of $2.2 trillion (623 million PKR).

European military expenditure saw its steepest year-on-year increase in 30 years as the war in Ukraine rages on. The three highest spenders – the US, China and Russia—accounted for 56 per cent of the world’s total defense spending, while Saudi Arabia made up 3.3 percent. Ukraine, which placed 11th overall, increased its spending by 640 percent to $44 billion or 34 percent of its GDP.

India’s military spending of $81.4 billion (23 trillion PKR) was the fourth highest in the world. It was 6 per cent more as compared to 2021.

Increased spending “is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world,” Dr Nan Tian, Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program, said in a statement. “States are bolstering military strength in response to a deteriorating security environment, which they do not foresee improving in the near future,” he added.

SIPRI includes data from the armed forces, defence ministries and other government agencies involved in defence, paramilitary forces, and military space activities. This includes expenditure on personnel including salaries, pensions, and social services; and expenditure on maintenance, procurement, research, and military aid.

Civil defence and current expenditures on existing military activities including veterans’ benefits, demobilization, weapon destruction, and military involvement in non-military activities (such as policing), are excluded. World military spending

grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2,240 billion. By far, the sharpest rise in spending (+13 per cent) was seen in Europe and was largely accounted for by Russian and Ukrainian spending. However, military aid to Ukraine and concerns about a heightened threat from Russia strongly influenced many other states’ spending decisions, as did tensions in East Asia.

Military expenditure by states in Central and Western Europe reached $345 billion in 2022. In real terms, spending by these states for the first time surpassed that in 1989, as the cold war was ending, and was 30 per cent higher than in 2013. Several states significantly increased their military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while others announced plans to raise spending levels over periods of up to a decade.

“The invasion of Ukraine had an immediate impact on military spending decisions in Central and Western Europe. This included multi-year plans to boost spending from several governments,” said Dr Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme. “As a result, we can reasonably expect military expenditure in Central and Western Europe to keep rising in the years ahead.”

Some of the sharpest increases were seen in Finland (+36 per cent), Lithuania (+27 per cent), Sweden (+12 per cent) and Poland (+11 per cent), said Dr Diego.

“While the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 certainly affected military spending decisions in 2022, concerns about Russian aggression have been building for much longer,” said Lorenzo Scarazzato, Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

“Many former Eastern bloc states have more than doubled their military spending since 2014, the year when Russia annexed Crimea,” added Scarazzato.

Russian military spending grew by an estimated 9.2 per cent in 2022, to around $86.4 billion. This was equivalent to 4.1 per cent of Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, up from 3.7 per cent of GDP in 2021. Figures released by Russia in late 2022 show that spending on national defence, the largest component of Russian military expenditure, was already 34 per cent higher, in nominal terms, than in budgetary plans drawn up in 2021.

“The difference between Russia’s budgetary plans and its actual military spending in 2022 suggests the invasion of Ukraine has cost Russia far more than it anticipated,” said Dr Lucie Béraud-Sudreau, Director of SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

Ukraine’s military spending reached $44.0 billion in 2022. At 640 per cent, this was the highest single-year increase in a country’s military expenditure ever recorded in SIPRI data. As a result of the increase and the war-related damage to Ukraine’s economy, the military burden (military spending as a share of GDP) shot up to 34 per cent of GDP in 2022, from 3.2 per cent in 2021.

The United States remains by far the world’s biggest military spender. US military spending reached $877 billion in 2022, which was 39 per cent of total global military spending and three times more than the amount spent by China, the world’s second largest spender. The 0.7 per cent real-terms increase in US spending in 2022 would have been even greater had it not been for the highest levels of inflation since 1981.

“The increase in the USA’s military spending in 2022 was largely accounted for by the unprecedented level of financial military aid it provided to Ukraine,” said Dr Nan Tian, SIPRI Senior Researcher.

Tian added: “Given the scale of US spending, even a minor increase in percentage terms has a significant impact on the level of global military expenditure.”

US financial military aid to Ukraine totalled $19.9 billion in 2022. Although this was the largest amount of military aid given by any country to a single beneficiary in any year since the cold war, it represented only 2.3 per cent of total US military spending.

In 2022, the USA allocated $295 billion to military operations and maintenance, $264 billion to procurement and research & development, and $167 billion to military personnel. The combined military expenditure of countries in Asia and Oceania was $575 billion. This was 2.7 per cent more than in 2021 and 45 per cent more than in 2013, continuing an uninterrupted upward trend dating back to at least 1989.

China remained the world’s second largest military spender, allocating an estimated $292 billion in 2022. This was 4.2 per cent more than in 2021 and 63 per cent more than in 2013. China’s military expenditure has increased for 28 consecutive years. Japan’s military spending increased by 5.9 per cent between 2021 and 2022, reaching $46.0 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP. This was the highest level of Japanese military spending since 1960. A new national security strategy published in 2022 sets out ambitious plans to increase Japan’s military capability over the coming decade in response to perceived growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

“Japan is undergoing a profound shift in its military policy,” said Xiao Liang, Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme. “The post-war restraints Japan imposed on its military spending and military capabilities seem to be loosening,” said Liang.

The real-terms increase in world military spending in 2022 was slowed by the effects of inflation, which in many countries soared to levels not seen for decades. In nominal terms (i.e. in current prices without adjusting for inflation), the global total increased by 6.5 per cent. In 2022 military spending by Saudi Arabia, the fifth biggest military spender, rose by 16 per cent to reach an estimated $75.0 billion, its first increase since 2018. Nigeria’s military spending fell by 38 per cent to $3.1 billion, after a 56 per cent increase in spending in 2021.

Military spending by NATO members totalled $1,232 billion in 2022, which was 0.9 per cent higher than in 2021. The United Kingdom had the highest military spending in Central and Western Europe at $68.5 billion, of which an estimated $2.5 billion (3.6 per cent) was financial military aid to Ukraine.