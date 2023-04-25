Baligh calls on Prime Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Eid Day. The current political situation of the country was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Punjab Governor at Governor’s House on Eid Day. Various matters, including issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that our security forces and Jawans of armed forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The entire nation salutes the great sacrifices of the martyrs, he said.

Caretaker Chief Minister said that those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the homeland are the real heroes of the nation.Earlier, Punjab Governor spent a busy day during Eid-ul-Fitr. He offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Masjid along with thousands of people. After Eid prayer, special prayers were offered for the development, prosperity and stability of the country. Prayers were also offered for the freedom of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims on this occasion.

Governor also congratulated Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori on telephone and expressed good wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar also telephoned Punjab Governor and exchanged Eid greetings with him and expressed their resolve to promote inter-provincial relations.

Later, governor also met government employees on duty at Governor’s House and greeted them on Eid. The Governor’s House was open to the general public on Eid Day. People belonging to different walks of lives visited the Governor’s House along with their families and met with governor.