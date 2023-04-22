Chakwal has minimum, Chaman maximum gender voter difference

ISLAMABAD: With a total number of registered male voters stands at 67893875 (54%) and female voters at 57732575 (46%), there is only one district across the country which has the lowest gender difference of 602584 (51%) male voters and females registered at 583616 (49%).

The very district Chakwal edges all the districts behind in terms of the barest minimum male-female voters’ difference, and the overall number of voters in this politically important district in Punjab is 1186200.

However, it is to be seen whether or not this close parity or equation will be reflected on the day of the elections. And, of course, a lot will depend on the contesting political parties and their candidates, as to how effectively they motivate these voters to come out and exercise their voting right.

According to the latest electoral rolls data issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on March 28, 2023, the Chaman district of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan, has the most significant difference between male and female registered voters. Here, 118898 males are 65% and 64620 females are only 35% of the total 183518 voters in this district.

Chaman is followed by district Qila Abdullah, where the male-female difference stands at 99482 (63%) and 57693 (37%).

A careful look at the nationwide database of registered voters shows that there are only six districts in the country where the gender difference is 52%-48%, which are: Usta Muhammad in Balochistan, Kohistan Lower in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Attock, Jehlum, Khushab and Rawalpindi in Punjab.

Interestingly, while Kohistan Lower has 39827 (52%) male voters and 36087 (48%) female voters, the other district Kohistan Upper is close to it in terms of minimum male-female voters’ difference, as it has 39481 (53%) males and 34701 (47%) females.

In Punjab, Rawalpindi is one of the most populated districts with 1819825 (52%) male voters and 1700229 (48%) voters and its total population of registered voters stands at 3520054. Khushab is housed by 480522 (52%) males and 443848 (48%) females.Similarly, Jehlum also has a gender difference of 533700 (52%) male and 501144 (48%) female registered voters.