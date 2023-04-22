Eid frenzy reaches its peak

Islamabad:The Eid shopping has reached its peak as a huge rush of shoppers especially women and kids was witnessed in markets and bazaars in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The passion of customers to buy various items could be judged from the rush in every market and bazaar such as Saddar Bazaar, Commercial Market, Moti Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Aabpara Market, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market and Karachi Company. A large number of people irrespective of age were heading towards the commercial centres to complete the last moment’s collection of their best choice. Young women were also seen in large numbers as they thronged to the markets to buy dresses, shoes, accessories particularly henna and bangles.

According to the shopkeepers, buying dress matching bangles is still an essential part of Eid preparations for all the women especially young girls. They said some of the people start shopping earlier but majority of them get caught in a huge rush during the last few days.

Low income people crowded at temporary stalls set up at footpaths as prices there were a little bit lower than those at big shopping malls. Though people got a bargain from these stalls, but these were the major source of traffic jams in the markets. The prices of the clothes for male, female and children were almost double than the previous years.