Constitution’s golden jubilee celebrations: Pakistan, AJK CJs thank NA Speaker for invitation

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sending their heartfelt congratulations on the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, in their separate letters, thanked Speaker NA Raja Pervez Ashraf for inviting them to take part in the Constitution’s golden jubilee celebrations held on April 10, 2023, in the National Assembly. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, in his letter to the Speaker, offered heartfelt congratulations on the Constitution’s 50th anniversary and noted that the Constitution’s design makes Parliament the highest repository of legislative authority in the nation.

He regretted being unable to attend the occasion due to court obligations but expressed hope that the parliament would keep guiding the nation toward progress through sound legislation. “I extend my prayers and good wishes for parliament to frame good laws that comply with the standards laid down in the Constitution and lead the nation towards greater peace, prosperity and progress under the mantle of Constitution,” he said.

In addition to thanking the speaker of the National Assembly for the invitation, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan described it as an honour and a tremendous pleasure.

He apologised for being unable to participate in the festivities due to legal commitments. Nevertheless, he paid special tribute to the leadership for outlining the tenets that would support the parliament and the country’s democracy.

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also extended profound gratitude for the messages of felicitations by the learned Chief Justices.

It is pertinent to mention that dignitaries from the three pillars of the state and people from all walks of life attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution, which made it a tremendous success.