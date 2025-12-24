King Charles 'gently backtracking' on strict action against Andrew
King Charles has taken a firm stance against Andrew amid renewed interest in his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
King Charles is "regretting" taking major action against his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, per sources.
Charles not only stripped Andrew of all his tiles, but also took away his staff at the Royal Lodge. The former Prince has also been instructed to vacate the Royal Lodge in January.
Daily Mail columnist, Ephraim Hardcastle, wriote: "As well as losing titles, gongs and his mansion, Andrew suffered behind-the-scenes degredations including having Royal staff funded by the King removed, his takeaways from Windsor Castle's kitchens ended and an edict demanding he stay out of sight until he is eventually relocated."
She went on to note that Andrew's ultimate plea is to not "reduce him to the rank of commoner".
The King has reportedly been making regular calls to Andrew and "reinstating access to staff and stables".
The former Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are being kept out of the spotlight and haven’t been invited to spend Christmas with the royals at Sandringham.
Even their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t expected to spend the holidays with them at Royal Lodge. While Beatrice is going on a ski trip with her family and friends, Eugenie is expected to join the Royal Family at Sandringham.
Andrew’s name was further tarnished due to the publication of extracts of the posthumous memoir of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused the former prince of having sex with her on three occasions when she was in Epstein’s clutches.
