Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'infuriated' over major Christmas snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's reaction to major Christmas snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once took a Christmas snub from the royal family to their hearts and were "infuriated."

Harry and Mehgan have been spending their Christmas apart from the royal family since 2019, the same year they were reportedly offended by a snub.

During her Christmas speech, late Queen Elizabeth’s background featured portraits of Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids, as well as Charles and Camilla, Prince Philip and a black-and-white image of George VI. But the Sussexes and their son Archie were noticeably absent from the display.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in their book, Finding Freedom: "One didn't have to look further than the family photos displayed during the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day. In the Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace , where the Queen delivered her address, viewers glimpsed photos of the [Waleses] and their children, Charles and Camilla, Prince Philip , and a black-and-white image of George VI. Noticeably absent was a photo of Harry, Meghan, and their new baby, Archie."

The couple sent that Christmas with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland in Canada. Soon after, they stepped down as working royals and left for America.

According to Scobie and Durand, palace sources claimed that the display featured the "direct line of succession," but Harry and Meghan took it as "yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path."