NA speaker launches Constitution App

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday launched the ‘Constitution App’, prepared by the Nadra and unveiled a commemorative coin as part of the Golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution.

“The development of the Constitution Application, which provides access to the Constitution of Pakistan, is a commendable initiative by Nadra,” Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, while launching the ‘Constitution App’ prepared by the Nadra and unveiling a commemorative coin as part of the Golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution at the Parliament House. He said the Constitution App would enable every citizen to have quick access to the Constitution and its amendments. “It is an essential step to create awareness about the Constitution,” he added.

He also appreciated the Nadra chairman over his initiative of issuing the Constitution-related messages to the citizens along with the identity cards dispatched to the public on a daily basis.

“The National Assembly of Pakistan is committed to ensuring the Constitution is upheld and implemented in its true spirit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik expressed his gratitude to the NA speaker for launching the ‘Constitution App’. “The application will play a significant role in educating the people about the Constitution’s fundamental principles, objectives and the fundamental rights of the citizens,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that the Golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution will continue for a month and will culminate in an international convention on the Constitution.