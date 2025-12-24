King Charles faces new challenge from political leader on Christmas Day
The leader of Green Party has scheduled a speech at the same time as King Charles
Zack Polanski, the leader of left-wing Green Party, has scheduled his Christmas message to coincide with King Charles, sparking criticism from royal fans.
Polanski, who supports abolishing the monarchy, slated his video message to air at 3: PM when Britons are expected to be watching King's speech.
Commenting on his decision, a social media user wrote, "Disrespectful egotistical nonsense from Polanski."
"Who does he think he is?" said another angry royal family supporter on social media.
A third said, "I'm not a monarchist, but that's too disrespectful," a third added.
However, Zack Polanski was praised by socialists who saw his decision as something that "feels so refreshing."
According to GB News, the pro migration Polanski will appeal for £476million of taxpayers' money currently being spent on "cruelty" to go towards a new system based on "compassion, kindness and humanity".
The publication reported that Despite Polanski's pro-migration stance, polls show a majority of Britons want Channel crossings to end.
It said More than 41,000 have crossed in 2025 so far, making it the second-worst year for illegal arrivals via small boats on record.
