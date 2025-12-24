Victoria Beckham urges son to have kids amid major family feud

Victoria Beckham wants son to have kids as family feud rages on

Victoria Beckham is urging her son to get married so she can become a grandmother.

Victoria, who’s reportedly estranged from her eldest and married son Brooklyn, wants her youngest son Cruz, 20, to tie the knot with his girlfriend, singer Jackie Apostel, 29.

The couple have been dating since April 2024 and the fashion designer reportedly loves the singer.

Victoria and husband David Beckham aren’t bothered about the nine-year age gap between Cruz and Jackie and are anxiously wishing for grandchildren.

"Victoria can see how happy Jackie makes Cruz, and she's said she'd love it if they tie the knot," an insider shared.

"She and David were both very young when they got married and started their family, so it makes sense she'd be all for her own kids taking that same path," the insider added.

"She thinks Jackie will make a great mom and daughter-in-law – and she's not shy about saying it," the mole added.

This comes after the family’s feud with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz exploded recently. After Victoria liked a video of the budding chef cooking, commentators began urging Brooklyn to reconcile with his family.

Soon after, he blocked his whole family on Instagram. Initially, people thought they had unfollowed him, but Cruz claimed that his parents would never unfollow their son and "woke up blocked, as did I."