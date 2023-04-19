IHC extends Imran’s bail in eight cases till May 3

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in eight terrorism related cases till May 3.

A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb also gave the PTI chief one-time exemption from appearance before the court.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhary informed the court that his client could not attend the hearing for security reason.

Besides, he was also appearing before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in another case.

Giving one-time exemption from appearance, the court warned Imran’s bail would be cancelled if he failed to appear before the court in the next hearing.