ACE again summons PTI’s Zartaj Gul over corruption charge

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab summoned former federal minister Zartaj Gul again tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 am. ACE Punjab earlier summoned the PTI leader on April 10 but she did not appear.
She is accused of awarding contracts for various public health engineering projects below the market rates in her constituency to her frontmen. ACE summoned Zartaj Gul, her husband Humayun Raza Akhund, Private Secretary Mahmood Bhatti, XEN Public Health Engineering DG Khan, and SDO Public on April 19 at 10 am.
Zartaj and her husband revised the public health engineering projects doubling the cost and took bribes in awarding the contracts. Zartaj Gul automatically changed the plan of the approved projects and connected his house and secretariat to the paved road. Poor material caused the streets to fall apart before the completion of the development work.
