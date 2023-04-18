Golden chance

We live in a digital age, and it’s crucial that Pakistan keeps up with the latest technological advancements to remain competitive. E-commerce has the potential to transform the way we buy and sell goods and services, making it more convenient, accessible and affordable for everyone. Moreover, digital payment systems can help overcome the limitations of traditional cash-based transactions. With the increasing availability of mobile phones and internet access, digital payments can offer an excellent opportunity to boost financial inclusion and create more economic opportunities for all segments of society.
Despite the many advantages of e-commerce and digital payments, Pakistan has been slow to adopt these technologies. There are several challenges that need to be addressed, including cybersecurity, infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. However, by overcoming these challenges and investing in these technologies, Pakistan can achieve greater economic growth and prosperity for all its people. So, let’s embrace these technologies and work towards a brighter future for Pakistan.
Solia Hussain Shigri
Karachi
