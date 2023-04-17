IJT announces scholarships

LAHORE: Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Pakistan Nazim has announced launching undergraduate scholarships “Syed Maududi Scholarships” for students of flood affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

According to a press release, IJT Pakistan Nazim Shakeel Ahmed made the announcement at a grand Iftar Dinner held at Punjab University. He said that Jamiat will pay the semester fee of the selected students based on their previous semester or previous year performance.