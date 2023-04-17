IJT announces scholarships

LAHORE: Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Pakistan Nazim has announced launching undergraduate scholarships “Syed Maududi Scholarships” for students of flood affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh.
According to a press release, IJT Pakistan Nazim Shakeel Ahmed made the announcement at a grand Iftar Dinner held at Punjab University. He said that Jamiat will pay the semester fee of the selected students based on their previous semester or previous year performance.
LAHORE: A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding bus in Chung police area on Sunday.The victim,...
LAHORE: As many as 2,470 Sikh pilgrims from India went to Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimanabad and later Gurdwara Darbar...
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Yousuf Malik said on Sunday that...
LAHORE: As many as 19 plaintiffs have received a total financial relief of Rs2,51,57,097 along with redressal of their...
LAHORE: Shafiqabad police arrested three men on murder charges. The tortured body of an unidentified man was found in...
Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have passed my MA English Literature & Linguistics from a well-reputed university in Pakistan...