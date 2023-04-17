Iran court jails 10 troops over 2020 Ukraine jet downing

TEHRAN: Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, the judiciary´s Mizan Online website reported on Sunday.

A commander received 10 years in prison and nine others were sentenced to between one and three years, Mizan reported, in the 2020 incident which led to the deaths of all 176 people on board. Most were Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.

Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after its takeoff from Tehran on January 8 that year. Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane “by mistake”.