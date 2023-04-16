 
RUDA land

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has expropriated farmers’ lands to build a riverfront project. After the change of government in Punjab, the farmers were hoping to get some help from the authorities. This has not been the case.

Maryam Mohsin

Kech