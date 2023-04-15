Official launches 5-day anti-polio campaign in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Friday launched a five-day anti-polio campaign.

According to a statement, 4000 mobile teams have been formed to administer vaccines to more than 1.3 million children under the age of five years.Talking to media during the start of the five-day campaign, Commissioner Muhammad Zubair said that arrangements have been made for the smooth run of the campaign wherein 1.3 million children of Peshawar division will be administered anti-polio drops.

He said that in this connection, 4000 mobile teams have been formed and more than 5000 police personnel would perform security duties.He said security arrangements had been made in consultation with the police authorities of various districts.

Most police officers were busy with the census, which has been completed successfully and now the cops will perform their duties to protect the health teams in the polio campaign.He said that for smooth sailing of the campaign, they have prepared a special strategy amid the holy month of Ramazan.

“If the child is left without the drops, our teams will go door-to-door to administer the vaccine to them in the evening,” Zubair said. In response to questions about the viral video of the police with empty cartridges, an investigation will be conducted, he claimed.