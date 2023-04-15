Second route of electric bus service launched

The Sindh transport department launched the second route of the electric bus service in Karachi on Friday under its Peoples Bus Service programme.

Route No. 2 of the bus service will start from Bahria Town and culminate in Malir Halt through the M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, Tank Chowk and Model Colony. Initially, 13 electric buses will operate on this route.

In a tweet, a PPP leader had earlier said, “Sindh government under the direction of party’s leadership and CM Sindh is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in current month of Ramadan. The public can use now new fleet of EV buses.”

In January, the government had launched the first route of the electric bus service. The buses on Route No. 1 run between the Karachi airport and Seaview.

The first route of the electric bus service starts from Tank Chowk near Jinnah Avenue and passes through the airport area, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road and Khayaban-e-Ittehad to reach Clock Tower at Seaview.

Last week, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had announced that on the directives of CM Murad Ali Shah, a proposal to increase the fares of the Peoples Bus Service, which is operational in Karachi and other urban parts of the province, has been put off twice for the benefit of the people.

He had told the media persons that the proposal to increase the fares of the Peoples Bus Service was presented twice in a meeting of the provincial cabinet, but it was deferred on the directives of the chief minister. He had said the CM had given directives to ensure the welfare of the people to the maximum possible extent amidst a massive increase in the prices of essential products.