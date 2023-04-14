JCP recommends Justice Hilali as PHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended the name of Justice Mussarat Hilali for appointment as the regular chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Justice Hilali is the senior most judge and acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court. The JCP unanimously recommended the appointment of Justice Hilali.

The commission sent its recommendation to the Parliamentary Committee for approval.

On April 1, the Peshawar High Court got its first woman chief justice as Justice Hilali took the oath of her office. Upon the retirement of PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on March 30, the most senior judge of the court, Justice Noorul Amin Khan was appointed as the acting CJ. But his stint lasted a day only.

After Justice Khan’s retirement on March 31, a day after he took over as the acting CJ, Justice Hilali was appointed as the first woman acting chief justice of the PHC.

The president appointed Justice Hilali as the acting CJ until the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Justice Hilali was appointed as the additional judge of the Peshawar High Court in 2013 and became a regular judge in 2014.

CJ Hilali’s tenure will end in August. She will serve as the chief justice of the PHC for five months.