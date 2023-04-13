CTD claims 7 terrorists held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested seven terrorists involved in a suicide attack on Takhta Baig Checkpost in Khyber a few weeks back.

Three people including two policemen were martyred in the attack. A CTD official said four of those involved in the attack were arrested in one action while three were arrested in another raid.It was claimed that one of the terrorists involved has been killed while raids were being conducted to arrest two others behind the attack.